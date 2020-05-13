Robert Elton Johnson, 81, of Culpeper, VA passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2020. Born March 11, 1939, in Bainbridge, GA, he was the son of the late Elton Rossevelt Johnson and Nonie Brown Clark of Decatur County, GA. Robert was self-employed for many years as a Real Estate Broker. He had many interests and hobbies, but what Robert enjoyed for the last 10 years was giving his time to the Culpeper Library at tax time. Robert is survived by the Maxwell family; Renate, of Culpeper, Gordon, Susan, Malachi, and Georgia, of WI, Danielle, Hunter, and River, of Culpeper. He is also survived by his three sisters; Helen Johnson Carter, Pamela Johnson Lawton, and Priscilla Johnson Leidecker, along with his aunt Elizabeth Elay. Robert was preceded in death by Randolph Maxwell. A private celebration of life will be held once the COVID-19 virus has passed. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.vacremationservice.com. Virginia Cremation Service of Culpeper is serving the family.
