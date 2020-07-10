Charles "Butch" Nelson Jenkins, Sr., 70, of Culpeper died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. He was born June 15, 1950 in Charlottesville to the late George and Mable Jenkins. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jenkins; two children, Charles Jenkins, Jr. and Tammy Jenkins; four siblings, James Jenkins, Donnie Jenkins (Wanda), Kenny Jenkins, Jr. (Annie), and Brenda Bowers (JR); and eight grandchildren, James and William Frye, Travis and Kayla Jenkins, Angela Jenkins, Chelsea Withrow, Dillon Bradley, and William Townsend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, James William Jenkins; two brothers, Bobby and Thomas Jenkins; and one sister, Linda Dillon. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter our building. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Josh Bowen officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
