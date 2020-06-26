James Elmer Jackson, Jr., 84, of Culpeper, Va. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 received the Lord's call to enter eternal rest at his home with his family at his bedside. He was born on December 19, 1935 in Culpeper to the late James E. and Ruth Marie Tomes Jackson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
