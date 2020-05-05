Amanda Leigh Hensley passed confidently and calmly into the arms of Jesus early in the morning on April 28, 2020. She has washed up on that other shore where pain, cancer, sorrow, and death can never touch her again. "O Death, where is your sting?" (1Cor 15:55). Amanda was born to Tommy and Teresa Hurlock on December 8, 1979 in Culpeper, Virginia. She and her sister, Karen, grew up on Mountain Run Lake Road, graduated from Culpeper County High School, and faithfully attended Mount Lebanon Baptist Church. Amanda gave her life to Jesus and was born again at the age of six. As a young teenager, she was filled with passion and conviction that she would serve Jesus with her whole life. This fire burned in her through the years teaching Sunday School and VBS, leading missions and evangelism events, and in her magnum opus, her family. On June 19, 1999, Amanda married Trey Hensley and they started a family of their own. Amanda gave love, strength, joy, and stability to her husband, and as a stay-at-home homeschooling mom, Amanda taught all of her childrenNola (18), Korah (16), Thomas (13), and Ella (13)to read and write, to do family well, to cherish Jesus and His church, to find their place in the Great Commission, and, most importantly, to embed Father God and His Word into the very center of their lives. She was the quintessential Proverbs 31-woman, wife, and mother who has left an enduring legacy of faith and godliness. Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City will be helping the family conduct a private graveside service at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA. In lieu of flowers, consider making a contribution to the children's education (208 Warbler Drive, Stephens City, VA 22655). To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Crozet man charged with dealing heroin after high-speed chase through Culpeper
-
Culpeper gets 'D' for social distancing as health officials continue to stress CDC guidelines
-
LETTER: Too many in Culpeper are putting everyone's health at risk
-
LIVE PD features Culpeper high-speed chase on U.S. Route 29
-
Third COVID-19 death reported in Culpeper County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.