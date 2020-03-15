Linda Lu Heiberger, 79, of Boston, VA passed away at her residence on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1940 to the late Carlyn Rhoades Wiant and Anna Louise Brantley Wiant in Indianapolis, IN. Funeral Services will be private at the family's home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the following charities: Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741, or bestfriends.org St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org/joinus, or 1-800-822-6344 ThriVe Women's Healthcare, 1416 Greenbrier Place, Charlottesville, VA 22901-1696, or 434-979-4516, or ThriVeFriendsCVA.org An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.vacremationservice.com Virginia cremation service of Culpeper is serving the family.
