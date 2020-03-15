Linda Lu Heiberger, 79, of Boston, VA passed away at her residence on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1940 to the late Carlyn Rhoades Wiant and Anna Louise Brantley Wiant in Indianapolis, IN. Funeral Services will be private at the family's home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the following charities: Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741, or bestfriends.org St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org/joinus, or 1-800-822-6344 ThriVe Women's Healthcare, 1416 Greenbrier Place, Charlottesville, VA 22901-1696, or 434-979-4516, or ThriVeFriendsCVA.org An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.vacremationservice.com Virginia cremation service of Culpeper is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Heiberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.