Patricia Ann Hailey, 79, of Unionville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 2, 2020 in Charlottesville, Va. Born on May 23, 1941 in Fredericksburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Marquis "Mark" H. Hailey and Kathryn Hoffman Hailey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard L. Crane; her daughter, Tracy Lynn Kowasic; and her brother, Alvin James Hailey. Pat is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Baldwin and husband, Anthony; son-in-law Dana Kowasic; grandsons, Ryan Wesley Kowasic and wife, Michelle, Benjamin Austin Kowasic, Marquis Alekandr Nathaniel Kowasic, Gregory Evan Baldwin and wife, Ashley and Zachary Lee Baldwin; and great-grandchildren, Atticus Miles Kowasic, Brantley Evan Baldwin and Blake William Baldwin; sister-in-law, Allie W. Hailey; nieces, Teri G. Arnold and husband, Kevin and Christy D. Ralls and husband, Hank; and nephews, Alvin James Hailey, Jr. and wife Teresa and Marc Kevin Hailey and wife, Lisa. A visitation will be held from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 at Bethsaida United Methodist Church Cemetery, Brightwood, Va. Pallbearers will be Ryan W. Kowasic, Benjamin A. Kowasic, Marquis A. N. Kowasic, Gregory E. Baldwin, Zachary L. Baldwin, Brett A. Ralls and Hank Ralls. Honorary pallbearers are Atticus M. Kowasic, Brantley E. Baldwin and Blake W. Baldwin. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Culpeper's Fourth to feature flyover, concert, fireworks, GOP rally and patriots' descendants
-
HOMETOWN PROFILE: Good relations between lawmen, protesters breed peace in Culpeper
-
Health director renews COVID-19 cautions, says Culpeper region in it 'for the long haul'
-
Orange County Public Schools chief unveils initial reopening plan
-
No rides, but Orange VFD offering takeout carnival food this week
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.