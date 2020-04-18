Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 30S POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND, NORTHERN AND NORTHWEST VIRGINIA AND THE EASTERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&