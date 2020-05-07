Nimrod A. Goings, 73, of Washington, D.C. passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 13, 1947 to the late Frederick Alexander Goings, Sr. and Kathleen Chapman Goings in Charlottesville, Va. Nimrod grew up in Culpeper County. He joined Mount Olive Baptist Church at an early age. He attended George Washington Carver Regional High School in Rapidan and Pine Forge Academy in Pennsylvania. Later in life he moved to Washington, D.C. where we worked with USSI. Nimrod is survived by his nephew, Curtis Noel; cousins and extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Frederick Alexander Goings, Jr.; sisters, Gloria Goings Noel and Ursula Goings Fraser; and a nephew, Wardell T. Noel. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
