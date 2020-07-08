Betty Jane Turley Godwin passed away on July 6, 2020 in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on December 26, 1935 to the late Warner Turley and Nellie Jenkins Turley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray S. Godwin, a son, Clarence Buddy Jenkins, and a brother, Gerald Turley She is survived by her daughter, Jean Sisk, sons, Ray Godwin, Gerald Godwin, Richard Godwin, Rex Godwin; brothers, Warren Turley, Sam Sisk, Bobby Turley, Donnie Wimer; sister, Sue Mauer; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison with Pastor Bill Dennis officiating. Interment will be in the Etlan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 9, 2020 at the funeral home.
