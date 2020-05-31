Mary Jane Glass, 94, of English Meadows Senior Living died on May 28, 2020. She was born in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on August 31, 1925, the daughter of Daniel and Eva Pilipietz. Her parents were Russian immigrants, who raised Mary Jane on a farm outside of Philadelphia. Mary Jane married her high school sweetheart Clark (Bud) Glass on March 3, 1951. She earned her BS in Business and Public Administration from Temple University and later earned her Master of Education from the University of Virginia. Her hobbies included reading, traveling, gardening and rescuing Chinese Shar-Peis. Mary Jane and Bud moved to Culpeper Virginia in 1957. They both had careers and a son to raise, but immediately started a life of volunteering for their church and community. Mary Jane spent time as a paralegal and taught at the George Washington Carver Piedmont Technical Center before joining the Culpeper County Schools as a guidance counselor. She was a dedicated volunteer, serving two terms on the Culpeper Town Council where she was the first woman vice mayor, chairman of the Planning and Finance Committees and member of the Virginia Municipal League Legislative Committee. She was active in the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church where she served as a member of the choir, Altar Guild and Sunday school teacher. Mary Jane was a member of the Culpeper Lion's club, Culpeper Lioness Club, VFW, and Woman's Club. Mary Jane's true passion was the Culpeper Hospital. She was instrumental in initiating discussion leading to building the hospital in Culpeper. Mary Jane served on the Foundation Board, Board of Trustees and was president of the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary. She was recently recognized for over 20,500 hours of volunteer work at the hospital, primarily in admissions and the emergency room. Mary Jane and Bud were awarded the Boy Scout Good Citizen Award and received a Virginia General Assembly Joint Resolution commending their exceptional dedication to the welfare of the Culpeper community. Mary Jane received the Melvin Jones Fellow for dedicated humanitarian services by the Lions Foundation. She was awarded the Chamber of Commerce L. B. Henretty Outstanding Citizen Award 'for her lifelong commitment to community service and the many leadership roles she has taken in Culpeper which have helped develop the area we enjoy today'. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Mark Lee Glass and his wife Rebecca (Becky) Waggoner Glass of Cary, North Carolina and a grandson, Dr. Stephen Andrew Glass and his wife Katherine (Kati) Marie Glass of New Castle, Colorado and one niece, Donna Bassett. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Until then, everyone is asked to remember Mary Jane and to celebrate her life in their own way. Mary Jane lived a life of giving and she would hope that you will do an unexpected and spontaneous act of kindness for someone less fortunate and support charitable organizations in your area. The family would like to express thanks to Mary Jane's wonderful friends and caregivers, especially Dr. Charles Stein and Hospice of the Piedmont. Fond memories and condolences of Mary Jane may be shared with the Glass family through clore-english.com. The family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Yes, disobeying Virginia’s mask order could carry a criminal charge. But Northam appears to be counting on compliance.
-
Culpeper High teacher charged with soliciting sex from student
-
Virginia's COVID-19 cases surpass 40,000; Culpeper a hot spot
-
New Madison County head football coach Helmick goes viral to unveil staff
-
Tractor-trailer plows into Somerset Center Store
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.