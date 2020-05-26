Gately, Joseph Bernard

Joseph Bernard Gately, 80, of Culpeper, VA died Friday, May 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 19, 1940 in Stittville, NY to the late George and Marie Kopaskie Gately.
Joe was a veteran of the US Army and served in Korea after the conflict. He graduated from Tri-Valley Central High School in Grahamsville, NY in 1957 and retired from the Truckdrivers Teamsters Local #707 in NY. He was a hard worker, had a passion for farming, enjoyed cars, tractors, heavy equipment, motorcycles and was always looking for a good deal. Joe also enjoyed playing golf with his sons, especially when they let him win. He was always there to assist others and to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carmen A. Gately; three sons, James P. Gately (Melissa) of Greenville, NC, Jason P. Gately (Danine) of Wallkill, NY, and John P. Gately (Nina) of Warrenton, VA; one sister, Lois Maxwell of Palm Coast, FL; and five grandchildren, Justin P. Gately, Alex W. Gately, Olivia C. Gately, Jace P. Gately and Dorian G. Gately. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard J. Gately.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E. Edmondson St., Culpeper, VA with Father Kevin Walsh officiating.
Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to Wounded Warriors Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
