Kenneth Ray Garr, affectionately known as, "Ray," 93, departed from this world peacefully April 19, 2020. Ray was born on August 24, 1926 and was a proud lifelong resident of Culpeper County where he enjoyed walking many miles throughout the town. On June 12, 1955 he married Nancy Ellen Garber of Port Republic, VA. Ray was always known as a hard worker and a good friend; his smile could brighten anybody's day. He faithfully served on many committees at Culpeper Baptist Church where he also served as a devoted deacon for many years. Perhaps what Ray was most proud of was his time serving our country in the Navy where he was stationed in the Pacific Ocean during World War II. Ray was a great part of the greatest generation. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Robold; his parents, John Henry and Mary Susan Garr; two brothers, John and Herbert Garr; three sisters; Betty Breeden, Jean Craye and Erma Waugh. Ray is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Nancy Garr; his daughter, Cathy Early; two brothers; Homer and Jesse Garr; three grandsons, Jeremy Nichols, Jeff Early, and Ridge Robold; as well as two great-grandchildren, Brooke and James Early. Services will be held at a later date. Online guest book is available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.
