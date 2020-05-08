Arlene departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her residence in Culpeper, Virginia. She was born on July 4, 1938 to the late Peachie (Wright) Carter Washington and Barney Carter. She was educated in the public schools of Rappahannock and Culpeper Counties. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and when she could not get outside, watching Jeopardy. Her greatest love was children. She was employed as a nursery school teacher by the Child Care Learning Center in Washington, Virginia for many years. Many children in Rappahannock County grew up calling her "Nanny". Arlene became a member of the Nazareth Baptist Church at an early age. Throughout her life, she found various ways to serve the Lord through her church work. She was a Deaconess, an usher, a member of the choir, Sunday School and the Willing Workers Club, and the church sextant. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons; Ellis A. Frye Jr. (Deborah), Reginald L. Frye (Betty) and Matthew E. Frye, all of Culpeper, Virginia; two daughters, Nancy Murray (Kevin) of Bristow, Virginia, and Lori Henson-Cox (James) of Culpeper. Her surviving siblings include; Carroll Carter (Carolyn), Simuel E. Washington (Anne), Strother Washington, Jr. (the late Lillian), Sallie Braxton (Warren), Thelma Turner (the late Glenn), and Alice Robinson (Glen). She will always have a special place in her heart for her 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends she called family, especially Loretta and Rose Tyler. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ellis A. Frye, Sr., her daughter, Cassandra Frye Ross, and her brother, Douglas Carter. A private graveside service will be held at Nazareth Baptist Church Cemetery in Boston, VA. Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to express online condolences to the family.
