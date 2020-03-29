John Randel Franklin, 71, of Brandy Station died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 18, 1948 in Culpeper to the late James and Alice Thompson Franklin. Mr. Franklin was a veteran of the US Marines having served in Vietnam for 2 years in the 9th Marine 3rd Battalion. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alanthus and a retired carpenter. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and was a Dallas Cowboy fan. Mr. Franklin was a man full of jokes and laughter and friends liked to call him "Beef". He is survived by his children, Charles Franklin (Carolyn) of Culpeper, and James "J.B" Franklin (Margaret); five siblings, James Franklin (Harriet) of Culpeper, Vance Franklin (Anne) of Phenix, VA, Charles Franklin (Joyce) of Culpeper, Virginia Bradby of Springfield, and Mary Knight (Curtis) of Washington, DC.; two sisters-in-law, Mary Franklin and Geraldine Franklin; and his special friend, Nikki Washington. Additional survivors include grandchildren, Matthew Franklin (Amber), Megan Franklin (Richard), Bradley Franklin, and Bailey James; two great grandchildren, Aiden Wheatley and Walker Franklin; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Franklin; three brothers, Henry Franklin, Lorenzo D. Franklin and Robert Thompson; one sister-in-law, Anna Louise Thompson; and one brother-in-law, Laurence Bradby. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to the Corona Virus, a celebration of life will be held at his residence at a later date. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
+1
+1
Service information
Apr 2
Visitation
Thursday, April 2, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA 22701
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA 22701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.