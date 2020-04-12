Richard D. Foard Sr. (78), of Culpeper, Va., died April 10, 2020 at his home in Culpeper, Va. He was born in Flossmoor, IL, on Aug. 4, 1941 to the late Harry and Lillian Foard. Mr. Foard spent his younger years in Phoenix, Arizona. After graduation from Arizona State University he was employed in Northern Virginia by the U.S. Government in the field of electronics for a total of 40 years. Mr. Foard is survived by his wife Mary C. Foard, two sons, Richard Jr. of Warrenton and John David of Madison, Virginia. He is also survived by sister, Mary Angel of San Diego, CA. Also surviving him are eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A private family service will be conducted. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Culpeper man, 84, dies in Orange County crash
-
8 COVID-19 cases in Culpeper, 26 total for region
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Easter Bunny to visit Culpeper Saturday, with police support
-
Culpeper schools name teachers and employees of the year
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.