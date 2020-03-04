Della Fannie Fincham, 81, of Culpeper died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. She was born June 27, 1938 in Rappahannock to the late Alfred and Mae Frazier Jenkins. Mrs. Fincham worked at Keller Manufacturing and Vienna Pattern Works but her true passion was taking care of children. She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Brown (Johnny), Debbie Fincham (Charles), and Darlene Cubbage (Robert Hough); her fiancé Edward "Eddie" Dean; five grandchildren, Hope Jenkins (Jon), Travis Brown, Jimmy Cubbage, Patty Singleton (Danny), and Clinton Cubbage, Sr. (Kathy); and a host of additional family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Littleton Fincham; two children, Bill Fincham and Nancy Fincham; and two siblings, George Jenkins and Virginia Hoffman. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Rev. Randy Albritton officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
