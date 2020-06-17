Elden "Lyal" Farmer, 81, of Rixeyville VA, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family June 14, 2020 from complications of cancer. Lyal was born in Davenport VA, on June 3, 1939 to Ezekiel "Jack" Farmer and Minnie Ratliff. The youngest of 13 children, he grew up on a small farm in the heart of Virginia Coal Country. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served active duty in the Army's 1st & 8th Calvary division until 1965 where he was honorably discharged for injury sustained during paratroop maneuvers, serving active duty in the Reserves until 1969. Lyal married Bonnie Mullins in 1966 and settled down in Manassas VA, where they gave birth to son Edmund. In 1975 he married Carol Roach with son Tom, later giving birth to daughter Michelle. In 1994 he married Betty Beavers (five children) and settled in his final home in Rixeyville VA a 30-acre farm where he lived out life taking care of the farm and property he loved. Lyal was a hard worker, and provided well for his family. He worked as a Lineman/Foreman for Northern Virginia Electric Co-Op for 42 years, and was proud of the fact he was never late to work. Lyal had a passion for race horses. He raised and owned several winning race horses over the years. He loved tending to the animals and the excitement of 'track life' and could often be found in the paddock helping out the jockey and trainers prior to a race. In retirement Lyal enjoyed working around the farm, tinkering, and collecting 'stuff'. He loved a good time and could often be found relaxing with a cold beer on the back patio overlooking his beautiful farm, laughing/telling jokes with anyone who wanted to join in the fun. He loved his life with Betty on the farm and poured his heart into keep up the property, tending the garden, and taking care of the animals often saying this was the 'most beautiful place in the world'. He was a devoted father and husband, providing fatherly support and inspiration to everyone in his large extended family. He was always there as guardian, protector, mentor, and loving Father to so many. Lyal is survived by his wife Betty Farmer; three children Edmund Farmer (Kimberly), Michelle Kane (Liam), Tom Bailey (Kelly), and step-children Meredith "Jr" (deceased), Michael (Suzanne), Sherri, Steve, Lawrence (Julia); siblings Harold Farmer, Hilma Stuby, Mildred Mitchell, Elaine Viegas; grandchildren Sofia, Mira, and Elena Farmer, Sloane Kane, TJ Bailey, Brittiany Scott, Victoria Howard, Makenzie Bailey, Amanda Young, Clarissa and Richie Sanders, Morgan Goode; great grandchildren Chris Neal, Brody Bailey, Blake and Ryan Howard, Cole, Cameron, and Connor Scott. In addition to his parents, Lyal is preceded in death by his siblings Arnold Farmer, Ralph Farmer, Darnell "Bill" Farmer, Jack "Hillard" Farmer, Woody "Boone" Farmer, Betty O'Quinn. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper, 850 Sperryville Pike. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel. The family would like to invite you to share in the service live stream by joining at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159233556563674 Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery with full honors provided by VFW Post 2524. Potted or plantable flowers are encouraged. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Orange County tow truck driver hit, killed on I-95 ramp in Fredericksburg
-
Two females sought in Culpeper hit-and-run vehicle crash
-
Culpeper town, county make Juneteenth official holiday; celebrations on Friday, over weekend
-
In her own words: Brianna Reaves, 20, of Culpeper
-
July 4 celebration in Culpeper will happen, but toned down
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.