Jason Stewart Elliott, 46, of Culpeper, Va, passed away at his residence on May 7, 2020. He was born March 27, 1974, in Silver Spring, MD to Barbara and Stewart Elliott. He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Elliott, his mother, Barbara Elliott, and his grandfathers, Peter Ross and Franklin Elliott. He is forever remembered by his two children, Ashley Mae Elliott and Tyler Ray Elliott; his father, Stewart Elliott; siblings: Susan Elliott Gray and husband James, Patrick Elliott and wife Mindy, Daniel Elliott, and Kelley Elliott; grandmothers, Jacqueline Ross and Delores Elliott; and many dear nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also forever remembered by his cousin and close friend Mike, and his beloved friends Tommy and Judy. Jason comes from a very large and close-knit family. He learned the carpentry trade from his father and grandfather, and later in his adult life switched to tree work, which he enjoyed. Jason had a huge smile and a fun personality. He loved talking, telling jokes, and laughing. Known affectionately by his friends as "Red," he had many. Family was very important to him and he loved Ashley and Tyler more than anything. A family night and visitation will be held at Found & Sons, Culpeper, VA, on Sat. May 23, 2020, 5:00-8:00pm. A later graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Jeffersonton, VA, on Sat. August 15th, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jason Elliott Go Fund Me to assist with funeral expenses.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia National Guard asked to help with COVID-19 testing at Culpeper business
-
Culpeper sheriff declines to help enforce Northam's COVID-19 order
-
Culpeper’s Hispanic population has been hit hard by COVID-19
-
National Guard to help health district test Latino workers in Culpeper County
-
Culpeper officials weigh process of reopening county
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.