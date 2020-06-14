Clayton Dale Duvall passed from this earthly life on June 10, 2020, at the age of 87. A native of Washington State, Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Phyllis Vanarsdall Duvall, daughter Wendy Dayle Duvall and sister Margaret Duvall. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jewell Fox Duvall, daughter Nanette Huey, son Steve Duvall, stepsons Bradley and Scott Wilks; three sisters, Betty Hilderbrand, Loraine Keith, Jane Weeks; and two brothers, Elva and Richard Duvall and his first wife, Joy Reitemeier. Dale is a graduate of Kinman Business University, with Undergraduate Studies at Washington State University and Gonzaga University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants. While residing in Washington State, he specialized in fiscal and operational management in the engineering and construction-related field. He was a Managing Partner of Morris, Lee & Company, a multi-office Northwest regional CPA firm. Dale was a key figure in the 1980 Ronald Reagan Presidential election; he managed successful campaigns in the states of Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana. This led to his migration to Washington, D.C. where he held senior positions in the Reagan Administration to include V.P. and Treasurer of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, Commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation at the Department of Interior, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Acquisition and Facilities at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Dale grew up on a farm in Creston, Washington, and after he retired in 2003, he relived his dream of farm life by purchasing a farm in Culpeper, Virginia. He brought a lifetime of leadership and management experience to his volunteer service as President of the Museum of Culpeper History and participation in various other historic preservation groups. In 2015, he was awarded the Culpeper Colonel citizen service award. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Museum of Culpeper History, 113 Commerce Street, Culpeper, VA 22701 (http://culpepermuseum.com/) or Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 (https://www.culpeperlutherans.org/).
