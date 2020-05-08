Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE FIRST FREEZE WATCH, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 POSSIBLE. FOR THE SECOND FREEZE WATCH, SUB- FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND CENTRAL, NORTHERN AND NORTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FOR THE FIRST FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. FOR THE SECOND FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&