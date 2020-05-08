James (Jim) Arthur Disbrow James Arthur Disbrow age 77 of Culpeper, Virginia and Galax, Virginia passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home in Galax. Mr. Disbrow was born in Bremerton, Washington on April 5, 1943 to Howard Disbrow and Mildred Christine Peterson Disbrow. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth "Liz" Disbrow of Culpeper Virginia; children and their spouses David James Disbrow of Culpeper, Virginia, Adam Martin and Heather Leigh Disbrow of Charlottesville, Virginia, Julia Marie and Christopher Starks of Charlottesville Virginia; his children from a previous marriage and their spouses Diana Livesay Watson and Paul Watson, Aiyana Minaksi; grandchildren Illiana Disbrow, Sophia Disbrow, Delia Disbrow, Emilia Starks, Cameron Watson, Brendon Watson, Katherine Watson, Kent Ehrman and Genevieve Ehrman. Jim is also survived by adopted daughter Cortney Allen, his room mate Scott Peterson, his god children John Scott and Kathy Scott Whisman, and many "adopted" sons and daughters, nieces and nephews too numerous to name. Jim travelled far and wide on this earth. He served his country during the Vietnam War through NOAA. Jim was also a civil servant for 45 years, ending his career in the US Government with the Dept. of Energy. His creativity was demonstrated in multiple artistic ways as evidenced by his works throughout his life. He brought peace and comfort to many through his Native American flute playing. Always the philanthrophist, Jim was ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was Santa Claus at Christmas and Long Haired Flute Playing Gnome till the end. He was loved by many. His body will be cremated and the family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Chestnut Creek School of the Arts, 100 North Main Street Galax, Virginia 24333. Online condolences may be made at www.vaughanguynn.com
