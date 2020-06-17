Patricia Deans "Gigi" 52, of Rixeyville, died on June 14, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C. on August 15, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Artimus Deans and Betty Deans of Rixeyville. In additon to her mother, she is survived by three sons; Darius, Dontay and Davote Deans; two sisters, Sheila Moss and Victoria Buie and a grandson Josiah Adams Deans. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11 am until service time at 12 pm at Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd, Rixeyville. Services will be live streamed on Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation Facebook page. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 20
Visitation
Saturday, June 20, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Beulah Baptist Church
9297 Eggbornsville Road
Rixeyville, VA 22737
9297 Eggbornsville Road
Rixeyville, VA 22737
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 20
Funeral
Saturday, June 20, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Beulah Baptist Church
9297 Eggbornsville Road
Rixeyville, VA 22737
9297 Eggbornsville Road
Rixeyville, VA 22737
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
