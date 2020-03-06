Thomas Leroy Curtis, Jr., 76, of Culpeper went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born February 16, 1944 in Charlottesville to the late Thomas Curtis, Sr. and Louise Utz Curtis. Mr. Curtis was a veteran of the US Air Force having served in Vietnam. He was part of the Strategic Air Command and his last duty assignment was 314th Field Maintenance Squadron (PACAF). He was a founding member of Open Door Baptist Church where he served as an usher, greeter, treasurer, and was the manager of the former WARN 91.5 FM radio station. Mr. Curtis retired from Warrenton Training Center as an electrical supervisor. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joice Baldwin Curtis; three children, Lori Corbin of Brightwood, Teri Adams (Stephen) of Mechanicsville, and Judi Merrill of Knoxville, MD; sister-in-law, Donna Foster (Donnie); and one brother, David W. Curtis (Pam) of Culpeper. Additional survivors include seven grandchildren, Brooke and Cyndee Croft, Logan Adams (Sarah), Kendal Adams (fiancé Aleric Sanders), Silas, Caitlyn and Megan Merrill; one great grandchild on the way, Henry Baldwin Adams; as well as a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and other relatives; friends and church family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Wade (Jim), and his son-in-law, Kevin Corbin. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Hwy, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Bernie Jernigan and Pastor Kevin Walton officiating. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors provided by Culpeper VFW Post 2524. Pallbearers will be Stephen Adams, Billy Andrews, Logan Adams, Silas Merrill, Gary Woodward, Stephen Peters, Brandon Peters and Cory Peters. Honorary pallbearers will be George Butler and Charlie May. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Disabled Americans Veterans, HelpDAV.org, The Gideons International, gideons.org/donate, or one of the Culpeper County Rescue Squads. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
To send flowers to the family of Thomas Curtis, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA 22701
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA 22701
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Visitation begins.
Mar 9
Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Open Door Baptist Church
754 Germanna Hwy
Culpeper, VA 22701
754 Germanna Hwy
Culpeper, VA 22701
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.