Melinda "Lindy" Ann Rhodes Cook, 62, of Lignum died March 26, 2020. She was born July 5, 1957 in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late John Lloyd Rhodes, Sr. and Frances White Rhodes. Mrs. Cook was retired from the Culpeper County Treasurer's Office. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Cook, Sr. Melinda is survived by five sisters and two brothers. They are Lois Dunbar of Lexington Park, Maryland, Brenda Clark and husband, Tommy of Culpeper, Janice Dean and husband, Johnny of Pennsylvania, Joyce Jenkins of Culpeper, John L. Rhodes, Jr. and wife, Sandy of Lignum, Dale P. Rhodes, Sr. and wife, Phyllis of Lignum, and Eileen Sisk and husband, Tony of Reva. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. Interment will be at Jeffersonton Baptist Church Cemetery Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 2pm with Rev. Philip Walker officiating. Due to the concerns of the corona virus, we will be taking the necessary health precautions for everyone in attendance. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Melinda's name to Jeffersonton Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Ms. Lorene Payne, 9842 Routts Hill Road, Warrenton, VA 20186. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
