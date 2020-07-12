James Weldon Chamlee, 81, of Culpeper, died Monday July 6, 2020, at Gainesville Health and Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness. He was born August 10, 1938, in Gatesville, Texas, to the late Blanche and Elmer Onice Chamlee. A true "rocket man," Jim received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Widener University and, during the 1960s, helped design portions of the historic Apollo-Saturn space program that took American astronauts to the moon and back. Later, he was a production and marketing leader for a variety of missile and defense systems for Atlantic Research Corp. (later Aerojet) and worked closely with the U.S. Department of Defense. He was a Mason and a past Worshipful Master of the Barboursville Lodge No. 112, AF&AM. He was a past member of the U.S. Chess Federation and enjoyed many creative hobbies including painting, wood carving, gardening and jewelry making. He was also an enthusiastic marksman. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Janet Irene (Black) Chamlee of Culpeper; three children: Constance Taylor and husband David of Bridgewater, VA; Lynette Patterson and husband John of Franktown, VA; and James L. Chamlee and wife Kathy of Broken Arrow, OK, as well as five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother and father, James was preceded in death by his step-father Clarence Henager of Waco, Texas, and his sister, Phyllis Cobb of Austin, Texas. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the future, as restrictions allow. For those who might wish to send flowers, please instead consider making a memorial contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapels of Culpeper is serving the family.
