William Anthony "Tony" Campbell, 60, of Culpeper, VA went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. He was born December 31, 1959 in Fauquier to the late William and Shirley Campbell. Tony loved to attend church and cherished his relationship with the Lord. He was an avid sports fan and loved the outdoors. He also attended the Bridges Day Program for 15 plus years where he enjoyed community outings and socializing with his good friends. One of the past times he took pleasure in was watching Westerns and rocking in his favorite chair. He adored spending time with family and always looked forward to holiday gatherings and special events. He thoroughly appreciated a good home cooked meal and liked to splurge on classic Lays potato chips, strawberry milkshakes and curly fries. Although Tony was unable to speak, he taught us all so much about life. We will forever miss his love and laughter. His contagious smile will live on in our hearts until we meet again. Survivors include his sister Brenda James (Donald Jesse), two nieces; Tera James Madison (Chris), and Tanya James (Jeremy Smith), three great nieces; Kearstin Brown (Deven Hogan), Karissa Madison, and Gabriella Madison, two great nephews; Kenzington Brown and Darian Smith. Additional survivors include one great great niece and five great great nephews along with a host of other family members. Services are private. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons of Culpeper is serving the family.
