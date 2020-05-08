Bessie Jenelle Butler, 77, of Culpeper, VA passed away May 5, 2020 at home. Bessie was the widow of James Franklin Butler, Sr. and operated the Butler Landscaping Company. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Hartley and was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Bessie is survived by her children Jimmy Butler, David Butler, Teresa Goss, Billy Butler, Melody Butler, Kim Butler, Ann Butler and Paige Ramey. She also has eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Due to the Corona virus pandemic, the family will celebrate Bessie's life with a private graveside service. The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice and Clore-English Funeral Home for the care given their mother. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Butler Family through clore-english.com. The Butler family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
