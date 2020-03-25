Pastor John K. Burke, Jr., 91, of Rixeyville, VA went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born December 24, 1928 in Washington, VA to the late John Keyser Burke Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Evans Burke. Pastor Burke was a veteran of the US Army. He was saved on November 22, 1963 and God led him to pastor Gid Brown Bible Baptist Church for 46 years until he was no longer able. He was known as a good "soul winner" and was always there when someone needed him. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family and congregation. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Janet Settle Burke; children, John Wayne Burke (Ruth) of Front Royal, VA, Judy Ann Alther (Steven) of Washington, VA, Jan Kay Clatterbuck (Steve) of Washington, VA, Donald Ray Burke (Carol) of Stockbridge, VT, Jimmie Settle, Jr. of Rixeyville , VA , Ricky Settle (Sallie) of South Boston, VA, Marty Settle of Rixeyville, and Debbie Settle-Jenkins (Kevin) of Rixeyville, VA. Additional survivors include his grandchildren, David Pullen (Kimberly), Phillip Pullen (Devin), Christie Estep (Dean), Heather Singleton (Fred Jr.), Jonathan Clatterbuck (Amber), David Andrew Burke, Joshua Alther (Amanda), Justin Settle, Joy Alther, Megan Settle, Jesse Settle, Jacob Burke, Anthony Burke, Madison Settle, Blake Settle, Gabrielle Jenkins, Brooklyn Jenkins and Willow Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Alexandra, Trey, John-Michael, Austin, Trent, Troy, Savannah, Aubrey, Jackson, Kain, Lukas, Olivia, Caleb, Bryson, Nathan, Roman, Berklee and Skylynn; great-great-grandchildren, Brentley and Jameson; and his loving Dachshund pup, Elsa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death on December 3, 1992 by his wife, Edna Jenkins Burke whom he married on February 5, 1949; and his brothers, Earl and Eugene Burke. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the family cemetery on Massie Mountain Rd., Washington with Pastor Vinton Williams and Pastor Lee Brown officiating. Pallbearers will be Andrew Burke, Jonathan Clatterbuck, Joshua Alther, Ricky Settle, Jimmie Settle, Jr., Kevin Jenkins, Trey Singleton, and Charles Pullen. Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Atkins, Justin Settle, Marty Settle, John-Michael Fox, Phillip Pullen, David Pullen, Jr., Jacob Burke, Anthony Burke, Trent Singleton and Troy Singleton. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Gid Brown Bible Baptist Church, PO Box 174, Washington, VA 22747. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
