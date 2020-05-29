Charles Eldridge Burke, 74 of Bealeton, VA passed away on May 26, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV. He was born on July 30, 1945 in Rappahannock County, VA a son of the late Athey Lewis Burke and Helen Grigsby Burke. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Alice Rose Burke; his daughter Lisa Ann Burke and wife Patti; his son, Charles Eldridge Burke, Jr. and wife Lori Lynn; grandsons, Charles Eldridge "Ridge" Burke, III and Clifford Wentworth "C. W." Burke; a brother, Ray Burke; a sister, May Brent; brothers-in-law- Reynolds Frazier and wife Irene and son Clay, Robert Frazier and Walter Frazier; many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Charles loved the Redskins, playing cards, horse races at Charles Town and watching his grandsons play soccer and basketball. He loved scratch-offs and spending time with his family. He was an amazing "Peepaw"! He always had a smile on his face and was a happy laid-back guy. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM Sunday, May 31 at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA with restrictions of ten people in the room at a time and those attending wearing facial coverings. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 1 at 10:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, with restrictions on the number attending. Interment will be private at Culpeper National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
