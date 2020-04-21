Betty Lee Goodman Buchanan, 83, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020. She was born June 4, 1936 in Lynchburg, VA to the late Stewart and Lena Goodman. Betty was a member of Novum Baptist Church, a woman of prayer and faith whose life exemplified that of a faithful woman who knew the Lord and was totally confident in His love. She leaves a long legacy of a most extraordinary ministry of love and encouragement through the writing of notes and cards with words of encouragement, love and hope in our Risen Savior. Through the years Ms. Betty has also touched those she worked with at Fauquier Hospital Medical Records, Super 8 Motel, and Walmart. Students of Culpeper High School in the 90's would remember her as "Ms. Harris" the substitute teacher. She is survived by her husband, Edward Buchanan as well as her daughters, Rada Nicody (Fred) and Leanna Baker (Tinker). Mimi is how she was affectionately known to her grandchildren Nicki Taylor (Steve), Scott Croson (Jeran), Mindy Shifflett, Joshua Baker (Donna), and Karland Hill (Aaron), her great-grandchildren Desirae Smith, Kelsi Taylor, Kaitlyn Shifflett, Mary Ann Baker, Jonathan Baker, Mayah Croson, Katie Moore, Brennan Fetter and Audrey Hill, her great-great granddaughter Kaiya Wise, as well as their friends and other family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
