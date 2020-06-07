Roger Lee Brown, 77, of Culpeper went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital. He was born March 31, 1943 in Culpeper to the late Cary Meade "Bob" and Anna Hutcherson Brown. Mr. Brown was a member of The Church of Christ in Culpeper and was a master mechanic who never stopped working. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing and a lover of dogs and Chesapeake Bay blue crabs. He was a great man who loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy Brown; three children, Gabriel Brown and his wife, Christine of Culpeper, Joshua Brown and Crystal Jolliffe of Culpeper, and Jason Brown and his wife, Julie of Mechanicsville; three siblings, Kitty Utz of Culpeper, Carey M. "Pete" Brown, Jr. of Brandy Station, and Russell Brown (Donna) of Culpeper; seven grandchildren, Robert, Tiffany, Brittney, Buddy, Reese, Samuel and Clara Brown; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are now required in our building. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Rev. Perry Utz officiating. Due to the continued restrictions of the COVID pandemic the family would like to invite you to share in the service live stream by joining at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159140130962227 Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Will schools open this fall? Culpeper superintendent presents options
-
More than 100 march in Culpeper: angry, passionate, peaceful
-
Culpeper-area residents react to mask mandate
-
Culpeper Black Lives Matter March, peaceful protest Saturday in Yowell Meadow
-
Driving by, adoring school community bids farewell to retiring Culpeper principal
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.