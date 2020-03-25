Louise Orange Brock, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her place of residence in Sterling, VA. She was born on April 7, 1935 in Culpeper, VA to the late Roy Gilbert Orange, Sr. and Sallie Elizabeth Orange. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Donald L. Brock; sisters Mary Simms and Eugenia Watson; brothers George Orange, William Tilden Orange, Floyd Orange and Roy Gilbert Orange, Jr. She leaves behind three sisters Ella Acors, Sally Mack and Martha Dyson. Mrs. Brock was born and raised in Culpeper and attended Culpeper Training School before finishing her schooling at Carver High School. As a young adult, she worked at Hadley's Clinic in Washington, DC and at Washington Hospital Center. She came back to Virginia and worked at Culpeper Memorial Hospital. She was a lady of strong faith and loved singing in the church choir. She was always willing to help others so she provided babysitting services throughout the years for family and friends. She also enjoyed making a difference in the community by helping caterers in the local area. Louise married the love of her life on February 15, 1960. From that union, she leaves two lovely daughters, Lindalee Brown of Sayre, PA and Tracy B. Reynolds of Sterling, VA. Mrs. Brock also leaves a wonderful son-in-law, Gerald R. Reynolds III (Randy); five amazing grandchildren, Angelica Smith, Robert Marcou, Jr., 1LT Tracy (Teal) Reynolds Nikolaou (2LT Hercules), Gerald (Champ) Reynolds IV and Ayden Brown; and an amazing great-grandson, Jacob Keene. Mrs. Brock is loved by a host of other relatives and friends. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed from this day forward but never forgotten. There will be a family visitation held from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Horizon Funeral Home. The funeral will start at 4:30 PM. Burial will be private in Culpeper National Cemetery. The Funeral will be Live Streamed on Horizon Funeral Home Face Book Page on Friday at 4:30 PM.
To plant a tree in memory of Louise Brock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.