Earlenia C. Braxton, 81, of Culpeper, Virginia, peacefully departed this life, April 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 20, 1938 to the late John M. Walker and Alice Fields Walker. Earlenia attended George Washington Carver High School in Culpeper, and later worked as a seamstress at Aileen Clothing Factory. She worked there for many years being promoted to many supervisory positions. After Aileen's closing, Earlenia continued her work as a seamstress at Culpeper Cleaners before switching careers to become a home health aide for the elderly though she continued to sew and do alternations for others. Earlenia accepted Christ at an early age. She was baptized and became a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper, where she served as President of the Usher Ministry and Sunday School teacher for many years. In November, 1992, Earlenia married the late Rev. Edward H. Braxton. No children were born from that union, however, Earlenia had five children from her first marriage to the late Allen F. Colbert. While married to Rev. Braxton, Earlenia began attending Antioch Baptist Church, Culpeper, where she continued to serve in the Usher Ministry, teach Vacation Bible School and lead the Flower Ministry. Flowers she planted there years ago continue to grow annually in front of the church. Following the death of her husband, Earlenia returned to Mount Olive where she continued to share her love for flowers by working diligently to beautify the church's landscape until her illness prevented her from doing so. Earlenia also enjoyed singing, dancing, working in her yard and cooking for others. She especially enjoyed family get-togethers and social events. Earlenia was a pillar in the church and well known in the community for her lively demeanor, and feisty tongueyou never had to guess what was on her mind. She loved to stay active and had a love for lifewhenever she was around you knew you'd have laughter that would light up a room and warm hearts. Her fun loving spirit will be missed by all. Earlenia leaves to cherish her memory, one son: Ronnie F. Colbert, Sr. of Raleigh, NC and two daughters: Leisa Lee (Donald) and Leslie Conway both of Culpeper, two sisters, Helen Burrell Wooten (Willy), and Shirley Johnson (John), all of Culpeper, ten grandchildren: Joanie Lewis (Jermain), James "Jimmy" R. Colbert, JR. (Rebecca), Ronnie F. Colbert, Jr. (Kira), Erin Jones (Roderick), Ashley Cropp (Jermaine), Amber Ware (Lawrence), Etosha Hartelt, Allen Colbert, Dominique Colbert and Ava Conway; eleven great-grandchildren: Jordan Colbert, Dominic "DJ" Sasso, Jr., Genesis Lee, Natalie Colbert, Zora Brown, Laila Colbert, Jermaine Cropp, Jr., Noah Colbert, Ashton Cropp, Wesley Jones and Jacob Jones. Additional survivors include a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by two sons: James Russell Colbert, Sr., and Rex Morlin Colbert, five brothers: John Henry Veeney, Carroll Veeney, Clarence Melvin Walker, Sr., Edwin Walker, and Leroy Walker, Sr., six sisters: Alice Banks, Mildred Banks, Virginia Reese, Jacqueline Long, Arthelia Wise and Dorothy Jackson. Due to the current health condition and COVID-19 mandates, the family would like to invite you to join the via live stream to celebrate the life of Earlenia Braxton. To join the live stream visit: https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=158767580556813 A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Rev. Dwayne A. Robinson and Rev. Frank Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at Culpeper National Cemetery. An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
