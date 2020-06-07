Randolph Ashby "Randy" Beckham, 76, of Lynchburg and Lake of the Woods passed away, Friday, June 5, 2020 from complications of dementia. He was born July 4, 1943 to the late Marcia and Turner Ashby Beckham. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Carolyn; daughter, Sara Beckham-Henry; son-in-law, Michael Henry; and four grandchildren, Lorelei, Fiona, Finnegan, and Sonia. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth Beckham (Linda); sister, Kathy Reynolds (Milton); sister-in-law, Patricia Townsend (Bill); nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. Randy was a graduate of Eckerd College and the University of Virginia. He taught English at Germanna Community College, Locust Grove, Va. for 25 years. He enjoyed playing tennis (especially at Culpeper Tennis Center), walking and jogging, gardening, and duplicate bridge, achieving the rank of life master. In later years, his favorite activity was spending time with his grandchildren. A celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
