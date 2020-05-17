Landonia N. Bannister, 73 of Culpeper, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her son; Russell Bannister, III, daughter; Darlene Bannister, grandchildren; Paulette Bannister, Sharikia Strother and Darvell Bannister nine great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A private funeral service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church, Rixveyville, VA on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery (New Section). Please visit www.tibbsfuneralhome.com to express online condolences to the family. Due to the COVID 19 mandate, the family would like you to join them live stream on Tibbs Funeral Home Facebook page at 8:30 am.
