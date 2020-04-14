Traci Jo Atkins, 52, of Culpeper, VA passed away April 8, 2020 in Culpeper, surrounded by her family and friends. Traci was born April 25, 1967 to Jack B. Kennedy and Sylvia T. Kennedy in Culpeper and worked for the Department of Social Services of Culpeper County. Traci is survived by her parents Jack and Sylvia Kennedy, the love of her life Carl Breeden, Jr., her "son" Will Brill and her "sisters' Crystal Jenkins, Vicki Brown, Missy Bowler, Valerie Ellington and Alice Schorr. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a Celebration of Traci's life at a later date. Until then, there will be a private graveside service conducted for the family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to the Hopewell United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society or to the ASPCA. Traci's family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with Traci's family at clore-english.com.
