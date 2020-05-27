Joseph Thomas Atkins, 83, of Culpeper, VA passed away at Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, VA May 23, 2020. Joseph was born July 5, 1936 in Virginia to Joseph Franklin Atkins and Bessie Dodson Atkins. He served his country in the U.S. Army; he also loved the mountains, fishing, bird watching and anything outdoors. Surviving Joseph is his wife of 62 years Sophie Bramer Atkins; children, Sonja Marsh and her husband Bill, Kenny Atkins and his wife Cheryl and Darlene Queen; grandchildren, Matthew Atkins, Taylor Dudley and her husband Alex, Jordan Queen, Mackenzie Queen and Stephanie Corbin and a great-grandchild Asher Dudley. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his siblings, Jean Sabol and Virgie Atkins. Private funeral services will be held at Clore-English Funeral Home with a private interment to follow in Culpeper National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association (Home Office-255 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org). Fond memories and condolences of Joseph may be shared with the Atkins family through clore-english.com. The Atkins family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Atkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.