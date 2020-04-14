Marie-Celeste Brewer Armstrong died suddenly of a heart attack at her home of seven years in Reedville, VA, on February 29, 2020. She was 75. Marie was born in Washington, DC, on November 1, 1944, to James Lloberas Brewer, Jr. and Marie-Celeste Plauche Brewer, both formerly of New Orleans. Marie grew up in Northern Virginia and attended St. Mary's Academy. She enrolled in The College of William and Mary, where she majored in Art and received a Bachelor of Art in 1966. Upon graduation she worked several years in Washington, DC. She then attended Tufts University and received a Master of Education in 1970. Upon graduation she taught art in Montgomery County Public Schools for 30 years. During her teaching career she furthered her art education on sabbatical at Maryland Institute College of Art. Marie loved to travel with her friends and later with her husband Tommy to Europe and many places in the US. She and Tommy had recently returned from an 11-day cruise in the Eastern Caribbean. Her friends were very dear to her. She maintained contact for the rest of her life with her many friends she met while teaching. Her friends will remember her for her loyalty and her wonderful sense of humor. Marie and Tommy spent thirty years boating on the Chesapeake, from the Maryland/Delaware line to Cape Charles and all places in between. She was active in their yacht club. She spent much of her free time painting or reading murder mysteries, and she enjoyed designing flyers, posters, printouts, etc., for Friends of the Library, her yacht club, and other organizations. Survivors include her husband of 36 years (married in 1983) Thomas W. Armstrong III (Tommy) of Reedville; her brother, Dr. James Lloberas Brewer III of Lovingston, Va, his wife Cynthia and daughter Madelaine; eight nephews, five great nephews and one great niece. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date at their home in Reedville and in Culpeper, VA, once we are free to move around and gather together. Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of the Library, Northumberland Public Library, 7204 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville, VA 22473.
