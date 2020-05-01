Doris Jean Andes, a resident of Louisa, VA and formerly of Remington, VA passed away on April 28, 2020. She was an Administrator for IBM for 26 years and had also worked for the State Department for over 8 years. She is survived by her beloved son, Schawn Andes. She was predeceased by her husband, William E. Andes, Jr.; Four siblings, Katherine C. Seay, Thomas Kingston, Jr., Paul Kingston and Wallace B. Kingston, Sr. and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Midland Church of the Brethren Cemetery, her final resting place. For those who wish to donate in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
