After Monday’s story about a lack of masks being worn in the Fredericksburg area, several readers contacted The Free Lance–Star to say people weren’t wearing face coverings in public because they couldn’t find them for sale anywhere.
Or, as Dave Smith of Stafford County pointed out, online products cost “an arm and a leg,” take weeks to arrive and are made in China. Other callers and emailers suggested that if government and health officials believe masks are so essential, they should have handed them out to every citizen.
Until that happens, here are some simple, next-to-no cost ideas of how to cover your face when you leave the house. Here’s also yet another reminder that these masks aren’t intended to protect you from getting COVID-19; another reader, who worked in biological warfare for many years, pointed out “there is no mask on the commercial market that provides any protection from virus spores.”
The whole point of wearing masks in public is to reduce the amount of germs being spread. Up to 80 percent of those who get the novel coronavirus will have mild symptoms—or none at all—and may not know they’re contagious. If everyone covers their faces when out in public, that “can slow the spread of the virus by blocking the spread of respiratory droplets of those who may have the virus and not know it,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, put it this way: “If you wear a mask, it’s an outward sign to the others around you that you care for them.”
Bandannas, scarfs, an old T-shirt, a clean washcloth—“many of these can be made in less than 30 seconds and do not require any sewing skill,” Balmes–John said.
Accompanying graphics from the Centers for Disease Control demonstrate how to turn a bandanna and two hair bands into a usable face covering. The CDC also shows how to cut an old shirt into a usable mask.
A Free Lance–Star reporter tried both methods on her kitchen table and found the CDC instructions were easy to follow and the results looked just like they were supposed to—which isn’t always the case with directions.
Having an old bandanna or two from the beach helped matters, and the folding method was much preferred over the cutting, especially if you’re one of those people who has trouble maneuvering a straight line.
Balmes–John said she uses cloth masks that a friend made her along with a few sets of bandannas and rubber bands that are good makeshift masks. She keeps them all by the front door as a reminder to grab one on the way out. When she returns home, she puts the masks directly into the laundry basket. Masks should be washed after each use.
“It took a little adjusting to build this into my routine and to get used to the mask being on my face,” she said, “but I’ve tried to create some quick steps to make it a habit.”
Balmes-John said in her Tuesday report that officials with the local health district continue to expand their efforts to track those who have been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there were 629 cases in the local health district, an increase of 34 from Monday. There were 308 cases in Stafford County; 206 in Spotsylvania County; 45 in Fredericksburg; 36 in King George County; and 34 in Caroline County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 201 cases in Culpeper County; 147 cases in Fauquier County; 41 in Orange County; and 30 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 20,257 cases and 713 deaths from COVID-19, as of Tuesday.
