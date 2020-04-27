The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to stay alert for additional construction activity on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area as work picks up this spring on the express lanes extension.
Tree clearing, grading and other construction activities are starting at new locations in the median and along the shoulders of the project, which extends the express lanes that now end south of State Route 610 in north Stafford for another 10 miles to the U.S. 17 interchange in southern Stafford.
Beginning this week, crews will clear trees in the median near the Centreport Parkway exchange southward to the U.S. 17 exit, VDOT said in a release. Meanwhile, construction continues on a new Truslow Road overpass between those two interchanges.
VDOT urged drivers to watch for trucks entering or exiting at various construction entrances throughout the entire express lanes work zone.
Work began last July 2019 on the two reversible high-occupancy toll lanes in the existing median. The lanes will connect to the I-95 southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project and the I-95 northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.
The project also includes adding access to 95 express lanes near the U.S. 17 and State Route 630 (Courthouse Road) interchanges in Stafford, and near the Russell Road interchange at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Prince William County.
New overpass bridges are being built on Truslow Road and American Legion Road in Stafford.
The extended express lanes are expected to open to traffic in late 2022. All work related to the project is scheduled to be completed in 2023. Transurban is managing construction and will operate the tolled extension as part of the 95 express lanes
