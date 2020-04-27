A drama about overcoming differences amid adversity and a comedy about Atheneans meeting up with fairies are coming soon to a local podcast. One area group of young thespians will make the shows go on in spite of a global pandemic.
Students in the advanced acting and directing class at Woodberry Forest School in Madison County rehearsed, via Zoom, for virtual productions of, “Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me,” by Irish dramatist Frank McGuinness, and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by English playwright William Shakespeare.
The “Voices of Woodberry” podcast will be the stage for both. “Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me” premiers on the digital platform this Thursday, April 30, while “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be available May 15.
On Zoom, the talented actors practiced together, focusing on vocal techniques and they individually recorded their voices from home. The Woodberry technical crew then edited the pieces together and added sound effects and music.
“The final product will be like an old-time radio show. We hope that families will listen to the podcasts together as they did in the days before television,” according to a school news release.
“Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me,” first staged in 1992 in London, is about three men—an American doctor (Adam), Irish journalist (Edward), and English academic (Michael)— held captive by terrorists together in a cell in Beirut, Lebanon. As they struggle to survive and maintain their sanity, they also strive to overcome their personal and national biases that intensify in the cramped shackled confines of their cell. Woodberry senior Reed Taws of Southern Pines, North Carolina, plays Adam; junior Tim Pouring of LaPlata, Maryland, plays Edward; and junior Nick Soares, of Raleigh, North Carolina, plays Michael. Chair of the Drama and Speech Department Brent Cirves is director, Galen Greenlaw sound engineer; Denis Houyoux technical director, and Tim Stakem, music and sound effects engineer.
Downloand the podcast, starting April 30, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or TuneIn at https://www.buzzsprout.com/974998. The play will be archived so it can be watched anytime.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be available on May 15. Subscribe to future podcasts and follow Woodberry Forest School at its Facebook page.
