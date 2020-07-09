A woman who spent nearly $100,000 of a southern Stafford company's money on such things as a buttocks lift and a wedding planner pleaded guilty to five charges Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court.
Vanessa Cline, 33, of Stafford pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement, forgery and passing a forged document. In exchange for her guilty pleas, 10 other charges were dropped.
Cline will be formally sentenced on Sept. 10. She was allowed to remain free on bond until then.
According to prosecutor Michael Hardiman, Cline was working as a bookkeeper at No Limits Construction when the theft was discovered in 2018. She had replaced another bookkeeper who was convicted that same year of embezzling more than $150,000 from the same company.
An investigation began in March of last year when American Express informed the company owner that the company was behind on its payments and that the company credit card would be closed as a result. Detective Ed McCullough's investigation identified Cline as the culprit.
"While she was helping the company straighten out the theft from the prior bookkeeper, she was also stealing herself," Hardiman said.
In addition to the buttocks lift and a $25,000 payment to a wedding planner, Cline's unauthorized expenses included a wedding dress, $7,000 for an Air BnB in Florida where she got her buttocks work done, sex dolls, beds for her children, airline tickets, groceries, furniture and an all-terrain vehicle.
Police also recovered nearly $10,000 worth of company checks with forged signatures that had been deposited into Cline's bank account. Hardiman said Cline had the company credit card statements sent to her home in an effort to hide her actions.
Cline was represented Thursday by attorney Ron Hur.
