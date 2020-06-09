MONTROSS—Responding to pressure from those he marched with in a peaceful protest against racism and to honor George Floyd, Republican Congressman Rob Wittman said during a speech Monday evening that “black lives matter.”
One of the congressman’s Democratic opponents, Qasim Rashid, has been pressing Wittman to say those words and to condemn police brutality. At the end of his speech from the ledge of a towering obelisk-shaped monument to Confederate soldiers in front of the old Westmoreland County Courthouse, Rashid turned to the congressman and acknowledged their differing politics.
“But one thing I think we can agree upon are human rights issues,” said Rashid, a human rights lawyer from Stafford County. “And so today I ask Congressman Wittman, with all due respect, stand with us and affirm Black Lives Matter, stand with us and affirm the reality of police brutality.”
Apparently Wittman did, but not everyone could hear. Rashid then asked the congressman to join him on the monument and say it again in front of the crowd estimated to be about 100 people. Wittman declined.
“I’ll give my remarks and we can talk later,” he said to Rashid.
But later, during his speech, Wittman was interrupted by a marcher who shouted at him, “Do black lives matter?”
“They do. Black lives matter,” Wittman responded loudly.
Another marcher followed with, “Does that mean you’re going to support the police reform bill that was put on the [House] floor today?”
There was a long pause before Wittman answered.
“We have to be able to solve our nation’s problems,” he said. “We’re not going to solve them by hollering at each other. We’re not going to solve them by making things political.”
The quiet march began at 5 p.m. Monday at the local high school and ended about 20 minutes later on a green in front of the old courthouse. The scene recalled historic town square meetings.
Many who came to the march were former residents of Westmoreland County during segregation. Some, such as T. Edison Crabbe, grew up in Westmoreland and were alumni of A.T. Johnson High School, which was built in 1937 for black students. Crabbe graduated from Washington and Lee High School in 1971 after schools were desegregated.
He drove in for the day from Prince George’s County, where he now lives, to join his two sisters for the protest. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he felt safer coming to this smaller protest than participating in one up in the District of Colombia.
“I really didn’t want to go out around all the people because of the virus,” he said. “Also, I would like to attend a march because I want to be a part of the history.”
Crabbe is an Army veteran and was a federal police officer for 30 years on Capitol Hill.
Joseph Taylor came with his wife, Melanie, and his two boys, 6-year-old Josiah and 9-year-old J.J. They wore masks and held homemade signs. The boys were taking it all in.
“We try to balance between allowing them to maintain their innocence as kids, but also expose them to the reality of the world,” said Taylor. “There’s a delicate balance there, so they haven’t seen any of the videos or anything like that.”
Mikayla Hostelka and Armanni Henry, both 22, were responsible for the march and for for setting up a bench to register voters just yards from the county building for voter registration. This was their third and largest march, but their first with public officials in attendance and giving speeches.
“Being out here with us, honestly it speak volumes,” said Henry. “Our message: Don’t be afraid to use your voice. I’ve been saying it ever since that first day when we came out here just two girls holding our signs and eight other people joined us. There are people willing to listen and there are people willing to stand with you.”
