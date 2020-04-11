You don’t need to tell the tens of thousands of Fredericksburg area residents staying home to avoid the coronavirus that cable and internet use is up.
Just how much usage has gone up is a tricky thing to get cable companies and streaming services to say exactly, as most of them say that information is privileged internal data.
But one industry source—Cheryl Idell, chief research officer for WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-to-Consumer—shared some numbers last week.
According to the findings, “Overall U.S. TV viewing (traditional + connected devices + smart TV) grew by nearly 20 percent across the industry last week compared to the prior four weeks, with increases becoming more significant throughout the week.”
The statement added, “The largest increases are coming from connected devices, and non-traditional consumption has accelerated among younger demos as streaming behavior increases.”
The WarnerMedia research team also took a look at HBO NOW usage, as well as linear viewing trends across TNT, TBS and TruTV.
“We’re seeing those trends play out across our own networks, as well, with HBO experiencing gains across all of its platforms,” HBO stated on its website. “In particular, usage levels for HBO NOW since Saturday, March 14, are the highest we’ve seen on the platform since summer. Time spent with the platform was up over 40 percent from its four-week average.”
As important to many now at home and either trying to work there or follow the news about COVID-19 are internet access and broadband connections.
All of the Fredericksburg area’s largest internet providers—Cox, Comcast and Verizon—have signed on to something called the “Keep Americans Connected Pledge.”
It says that signers will not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; will waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and will open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.
Some of the providers are offering special low-cost plans for internet that require proof of need and the availability of service in their area. Residents who might qualify should contact their providers.
Also, some providers are increasing speed for existing internet plans, while others are raising the amount of data that’s available. Because providers are taking different approaches, it’s again best to research what changes are planned for each.
Virginia Farm Bureau officials underscored this week that in rural America, “an already-troubling situation is being made worse by lack of the critical connections high-speed internet can provide. Data compiled by the Federal Communications Commission shows that 26.4 percent of rural Americans lack access to broadband, compared to only 1 percent of urban Americans.”
And that applies to entertainment, as well, as Americans stuck at home are turning to various cable and streaming pay-per-view services to watch movies—including ones that were recently in theaters.
NBCUniversal was one of the first to announce that it would make its movies available in the home on the same day as their global theatrical releases.
Beginning with DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls World Tour”(opening April 10 in the U.S.) the company also made movies available that had recently been in theatrical release.
Included in those from Universal and its specialty label, Focus Features, are “The Hunt,” “The Invisible Man” and “Emma,” available for rent on most on-demand services.
The most viewed films last week, according to figures released by iTunes and Amazon Prime, were “Bloodshot,” “1917,” “Onward,” “Birds of Prey” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
And that’s just the movies. One pay-cable service noted that daily binge-viewing of three or more episodes increased 65 percent from the prior four weeks.
Entertainers are finding other ways to reach people directly.
Sunday night, Rosie O’Donnell used a YouTube channel to create a fundraising revue from her own garage, featuring Broadway folks such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Lin-Manuel Maranda, Marisa Tomei and Patti Lupone. She linked up with the other stars, who performed and shared glimpses of their homes.
And in late-night talk slots, we see some of the hosts connecting from their homes: Stephen Colbert talking from his bathtub and Jimmy Fallon connecting digitally from his home to old friend and “Saturday Night Live” Tina Fey, just to name a couple.
There’s even a new term for the way viewers are seeing stars and hosts informally, with normal lighting and stripped clean of makeup: “pajama entertainment.” And yes, sometimes that means you see the stars in their pajamas.
What’s available online is changing rapidly, as different groups and institutions try to connect with people virtually.
A quick spin through releases about new avenues of information produced the following:
• “Nature Lab,” produced by The Nature Conservancy and its 550 scientists, an online learning platform designed to help students learn the science behind how nature works and how to keep it running strong. Included from the organization located in Annapolis, Md., are age-appropriate courses for grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12, as well as virtual field trips to see coral reefs, rainforests and more.
• “Gibson Homemade,” a compendium of artist performances, interviews and conversations from all over the world. They can be accessed via all Gibson and Epiphone digital platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Gibson TV on YouTube.
• “On Tour” with Devon Allman, from his house. Allman, the son of Greg Allman and central member of the Allman Betts Band, is going to stream performances on his Facebook page and other online sites as a way to connect with fans. He’ll change themes from show to show, from cover songs to one-night originals to Q&A sessions to special guests. Go to the Devon Allman Facebook page for details.
• The PBS film festival is available online, by going to pbs.org/show/pbs-online-film-festival. It’s a mix of short and longer films about all sorts of topics.
• Area historical institutions are doing what they can to connect, as well. You can take a digital tour of Stratford Hall, the home of the Lees in Westmoreland County, online at stratfordhall.org. A similar virtual tour and more can be found at the Orange COunty home of James and Dolley Madison online at montpelier.org. And Gari Melchers Studio and Home in Stafford County offers a video tour of the famed artist’s studio, painting by painting, via Facebook and posted many other videos on its website, https://www.garimelchers.org.
