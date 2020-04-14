Culpeper County residents are generating more trash than ever while water and sewer usage at the airpark is down due to businesses shutting down or curtailing hours.
That was the report Tuesday of Culpeper County Environmental Service Director Paul Howard during a morning phone meeting of the Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting county utilities and its garbage collection operations.
He reported a decline in water and sewer usage and sales in the business park adjacent the Culpeper Airpark in Elkwood. Howard said the reduction resulted after a couple of businesses closed and others reduced operations to single shifts. Use of county water and sewer serving homes in Mitchells and South Wales has not decreased, he added.
Over at the county’s main waste transfer station off of Sperryville Pike, residential trash drop-offs have significantly increased in recent weeks, Howard said.
The March vehicle count at the county’s former landfill site was 20,439 cars or trucks compared to 17,954 last March. He noted residents, abiding by the emergency stay-at-home order, had taken the opportunity to clean out their basements and sheds—and everything else.
Howard said the transfer station continues to cover and exceed operational costs with tipping fees charged for waste disposal, bringing in $1.89 million last year. Spring and summer are the busiest months for trash disposal, he said, and wondered if the pandemic would change that trend.
The transfer station is operating with limited hours—7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. During this period, its evening hours have been eliminated.
Transfer station workers are practicing social distancing and sneeze shields have been installed at the scale house where payments are made. Employees have county-issued rubber gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, Howard said. Workers are no longer approaching cars to help unload trash.
County employees operating its water and sewer operations are also practicing social distancing, where allowable, and also have personal protective equipment, according to Howard. Staff, in addition, have been cross-trained on how to run the water system in the case of illness among workers or their family.
“We can provide water to South Wales and the airpark with one operator under the worst case scenario,” he said. “Drinking water will be the primary focus of all of our efforts if it gets that bad.”
The county also has a mutual aid agreement with the town’s utility departments.
