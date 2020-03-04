The top administrator for Culpeper County Public Schools predicted an employee exodus if workers are expected to absorb a 26 percent increase in health insurance costs in the coming fiscal year.
“We are in this predicament together,” Superintendent Tony Brads told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors during a budget meeting Tuesday.
He acknowledged the county’s general fund—currently at $31.6 million—is not a rainy day fund. Brads added, however, now might be the time to tap into that unreserved savings to lessen the blow of health insurance costs for the 907 school employees receiving the benefit.
“If there is ever a time it’s raining in Culpeper is now—it’s pouring,” the school superintendent said.
Of the school system’s 1,200 employees, 70 percent make $50,000 or less a year, Brads said.
“We have a great fear of the sound of an exodus of our employees. We are very afraid this will be a turning point for many folks,” he said.
According to County Administrator John Egertson, an increase in 2019 claims—worth $13.4 million—from the approximate 1,241 Culpeper County employees receiving health coverage through Anthem, contributed to the sharp rise to renew the plan. Those covered by the plan include individual employees, spouses and children from the various county departments, including the Department of Social Services.
“Of the roughly $175 million county budget, health insurance will likely be over $16 million next year, up more than 25 percent,” Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood confirmed by email.
During a lengthy discussion Tuesday, the elected board sought ways to mitigate the financial pain for its workers, including using the general fund to further subsidize the employee share.
At the direction of Board Chairman Gary Deal, elected officials ultimately agreed to re-bid the health insurance contract in hopes that another company will provide less expensive coverage.
But the re-bid process is expected to take a minimum of four to six weeks and there is no guarantee rates will come in lower. Considering the unknown of that scenario, board members prepared for the worst.
Options floated to slightly decrease the 26 percent increase to 21 percent or 22 percent would require higher co-pays for doctor office visits as well as higher deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums and steeper employee drug costs.
For HMO family plans, the total monthly premium (with the 26 percent increase) would be $1,798—with the county paying $1,012 and the employee paying $777.
Deal noted there are many county employees who simply do not have the means to absorb a 20 to 26 percent increase in health insurance rates.
“We need to do all we can for the employees to supplement it,” he said.
Reducing the employee share of increased premiums from a 26 percent increase to a 10 percent increase would cost the county $619,000 more than the $2.3 million in new costs already projected, according to Egertson.
“On the family side, it is a big hit,” he said, noting the anticipated increase would eat up the 2.1 percent cost-of-living raise all county employees will receive and then some. “In some cases, they will go home with less money.”
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier said the reality “is what it is.” He added he would not support county taxpayers supplementing county employee health insurance costs, and Underwood agreed.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates supported more plan options.
“Looking at the private sector, I can tell you about high deductibles,” he said. “The more choices you put on this thing, the better you are.”
Superintendent Brads emphasized the vast majority of his employees on the family plan would be “upside down” with the anticipated increase. He said most employees work for the school system for the health benefits.
“It’s going to matter,” Brads said, noting the school system’s top priority is the children. “The next important asset is our people. If we don’t attack this thing, they are going to leave us in droves.”
The school system will present its Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget to the board of supervisors at 4:30 p.m. on March 12.
(2) comments
It is hard to tell from this description why Culpeper County uses a substandard insurance company for its employees. Even the federal insurance has not gone up 26% in one year. Is Culpeper County advertising for medicare for all which would better spread the risks? Supervisor Frazier's unsympathetic interest in the school system's 1,000+ employees is heartless at best. No wonder the Culpeper teacher turnover is reportedly 15%. A callous disregard for one's employees is hard on morale. It is particularly cruel when you are talking about teachers, who are the core of our human infrastructure. No teachers, no science, no art, no engineers, no jobs.
"It is what it is," is Supervisor Frazier's solution to this health insurance crisis for our county school employees, 70% of whom make less than $50,000 per year? If this isn't an argument for throwing every single Republican out of office at every level of government, and electing legislators who will help solve universal problems facing the American people, I don't know what is.
