Two Culpeper runners recently achieved personal, long-distance milestones in spite of the coronavirus pandemic cancelling their original races in Virginia Beach.
Karissa Miranda ran her first marathon—around Culpeper—last Sunday while Erin Thompson completed her first half-marathon on the streets of her hometown.
Members of the Culpeper Running Club, the two working moms had signed up for the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend March 20-22, but Virginia Beach city officials called it off because of the deadly spread of COVID-19.
Both women had undergone months of training for their respective inaugural runs, and seven other club members had also registered to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day-themed event, said Culpeper Running Club Manager Amy Campbell.
“We decided, it’s one person’s first marathon and another’s half-marathon—we’re all going to cheer them on,” Campbell said. “We didn’t want them to be super bummed. So we put on a COVID-19 Virtual Full and Half Marathon.”
That involved club members communicating virtually to calculate the planned route, making a loop around Culpeper once for the half, and twice for the 26-mile full marathon. Water stations were designated outside the homes of club members.
Along the route and at Yowell Meadow Park, where the runs started and finished, homemade signs with positive messages were posted—”You got this, Erin”; “Way to go CRC runners!” and “Smile, we all know Amy is.” On the parking lot pavement, someone wrote in chalk, “Don’t worry, run happy.”
Race day in Culpeper brought blue skies, and the runners donned green, wearing shamrock socks and necklaces. Family members followed safely in cars as their loved ones took off, running solo or in pairs or trios while observing social distancing. Along the way, people cheered while blue ribbons—and Yuengling beers—were handed out at the end.
“We literally ran 26 miles all over Culpeper,” said Campbell, who opted for the 13-mile route due to an injury.
One small group stayed with Miranda, cheering her on, while another ran with Thompson, not quite side-by-side, but close enough to feel the camaraderie.
Miranda finished her first marathon in four hours and 17 minutes. With the club, she runs four days a week in the morning, covering five to eight miles. In recent months, Miranda did longer runs on weekends as part of her marathon training.
“It was a commitment, especially for my family,” said the mother of a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. “My husband gave me a lot of support and my kids were excited, wanted to know, ‘Did you win?’ That’s not what it’s about. We did the first loop and then once everyone finished that, the four of us went and did it a second time around.”
Around mile 17, Miranda struggled.
“It started to get rough for me personally. I was lucky someone was running with me,” she said. “It’s more of a mental game—I have trained so long for this, I know my body can do it.”
Miranda recited a mantra to quiet her mind—”I am a mom, I am a runner, I am a teacher.”
“I am all of those things and just knowing people are back there waiting for you at the park to finish was a big push, too,” she said. “It was emotional when I finished … it’s something you worked for so long, you put in the miles, are proud of getting it done.”
Miranda said she’s going to keep running.
“It’s helping to keep everything as normal as it can be. It’s a release for me,” she said.
Thompson, a nurse at the local hospital with a husband and two children, completed her first half-marathon in two hours and 37 minutes. She was running by herself three days a week when she said she “finally got the guts” to sign up for the Virginia Beach race.
Thompson was disappointed when it was cancelled, but understood. She initially decided when she got the time she would try to run the 13 miles locally. It almost didn’t happen last weekend.
“Being in the healthcare field … it just became overwhelming at work with what we were doing so I thought I would just scrap it for now, do it once everything passes,” Thompson said. But then she learned what fellow club members had planned and she was back in.
“I am slow runner so I was in the back—way back. When I got to the finish line, the coolest thing was my husband and kids ran through it with me,” she said. “It awesome for them to be there—they knew I was training and had worked toward my goal.”
Running Culpeper is no easy feat either, Thompson added, noting 700-feet elevation in some places. She likes to run with music in her ears and is a child of the ‘90s: “It has to have a good beat.”
Thompson said she runs for a multitude of reasons.
“It’s challenging, it’s time by myself I don’t get any other time in my life and it’s extremely therapeutic for my busy mind,” she said. “It keeps me healthy and it’s a sense when you’re done, it feels so good.”
Campbell, the running club manager, lauded her fellow members for the accomplishments. A run to Dunkin’ Donuts for some snacks provided a sweet ending to a run close to home, replacing what would have been an event in a city with thousands of other runners.
“All of our races are cancelled through May,” Campbell said. She mentioned the fate of this year’s Marine Corps Historic Half, scheduled for May 17 in Fredericksburg, is still unknown. Some members had planned to fly to Tokyo and New York for races, all postponed.
Running a marathon around Culpeper last weekend was super quiet, Campbell said, except for the occasional honk of encouragement from passing cars, with passengers waving them on and the runners waving back.
“We were all dressed in our shamrock attire and we had people on their front porches waving to us—everybody was so excited to see something good happening in the community,” she said, mentioning the special times in which everyone is living. “It’s important to be nice and kind to each other. We can still have fun and be active without hugging all over each other.”
