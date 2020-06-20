The $19.6 million grade-separated interchange at the intersection of Route 15/17/29 and Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road)—one of the busiest intersections along U.S. Route 29 in Fauquier County—will partially open to traffic this Tuesday, June 23, according to VDOT.
Two new roundabouts will connect all points of travel.
The ramp from southbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 toward Warrenton will open to traffic Monday afternoon. Most other ramps, the bridge and the two roundabouts will open June 23, except for one incomplete ramp, requiring a detour.
Mid-morning on Tuesday, weather permitting, traffic will begin to use the new interchange instead of the traffic light to access Warrenton, Lord Fairfax Community College, the landfill, nearby homes, businesses and the highway.
Motorists on northbound Route 15/17/29 will exit to Warrenton via the right lane instead of left turn lanes at the light. Drivers will traverse the new roundabouts, over the bridge and into Warrenton, according to VDOT.
All existing turn lanes will be closed June 23 to remove the traffic light.
Once the interchange partially opens to traffic, crews will begin constructing the ramp from the Warrenton-side roundabout connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal.
While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29.
The acceleration ramp from southbound Business Route 15/17/29, coming from Warrenton, to southbound Route 15/17/29, toward Opal, will reopen to traffic June 23. Motorists on the Warrenton side of the project can use this ramp via the right lane to access southbound Route 15/17/29 and will not need to use detour, which will be in place for about three months.
On Tuesday, motorists should be alert to updated message boards in the area and expect brief traffic stops and congestion. This could result in major delays mid-morning on June 23. Motorists can also expect nighttime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday on Route 15/17/29 for removal of the traffic signal and overhead signs.
Motorists are advised to watch for workers near the travel lanes until project completion by Nov. 25. The shared use path and park and ride lot with 20 commuter parking spaces on Lord Fairfax Road remain under construction.
For information, see virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentoninterchange.asp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.