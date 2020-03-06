The Winchester Police Department is attempting to locate Erin Michelle Wood, a 30-year-old woman known to frequent Culpeper and Fauquier counties.
She was last seen by her roommate on Feb. 22, 2020, according to a post on the Winchester PD Facebook page. On a missing person poster released by the police department, Wood is described as 5’2”, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Wood has several tattoos including on her feet and a tattoo of an engine rod and pistons on her arm.
Anyone information about her whereabouts, is asked to contact Winchester PD Sgt. Orndorff at 540/662-4131.
