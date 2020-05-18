WILLIAMSBURG—William & Mary has named the first African American dean to run its law school, a current law professor at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
A. Benjamin Spencer will become dean at the Williamsburg college, effective July 1. William & Mary has the nation’s oldest law school, dating to the 1600s.
Spencer’s father, James R. Spencer, became the first African American federal judge in Virginia in 1986. His grandfather, Adam S. Arnold, was the first African American professor at Notre Dame.
A. Benjamin Spencer is a nationally renowned expert on civil procedure and federal courts. He is the first African-American dean of any school at the university.
At UVA, Spencer has been the faculty advisor for the Black Law Students Association and the Thomas More Society, according to William & Mary. At the University of Richmond, he was a member of the Student Services Committee and Diversity Committee and worked as faculty advisor to the Honor Court, the Black Law Students Association and the Patrick Henry Chapter of the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity.
Current law school dean Davison M. Douglas will return to the faculty at William & Mary. He served as dean for more than 10 years.
“Since the beginning of the search process we sought a leader who values all three aspects of the law: the academy, the bar and the bench,” university President Katherine A. Rowe said in a statement. “Ben brings that broad view of legal practice, together with a deep appreciation of the ethos of the citizen lawyer that has inspired the oldest law school in the country since its founding.”
Spencer graduated from Harvard Law School and was a member of the Harvard Law Review. He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice policy from the London School of Economics. He got his bachelor’s degree in political science from Morehouse College.
A Hampton native, Spencer credits William & Mary law faculty for convincing him to leave private practice for academia.
“It was not until the hiring committee from William & Mary approached me back in 2003 that I gave any thought to becoming a law professor. I am tremendously excited that after all these years, I am finally able to join this wonderful community of impactful scholars,” Spencer said in a statement. “I am particularly enthusiastic about the university’s commitment to a whole-person, whole-university approach to learning and its commitment to understanding and meeting the most pressing needs of our time.”
